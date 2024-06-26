Taiwanese band Mayday donates $200k to Singapore special education school

In appreciation of Singapore fans, Taiwanese rock band Mayday has donated $200,000 to Singapore special education school My Inspiring Journey (MIJ) Hub.

The band, which consists of members Monster, Ashin, Stone, Masa and Ming, and celebrates their 25th anniversary this year, announced this in a press release today (June 26).

MIJ Hub is a non-profit organisation that teaches academic curriculum and life skills to students between four and 40 years old with learning differences across six diagnoses including autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), cerebral palsy, dyslexia, Down syndrome and global developmental delay.

Monster, who's real name is Wen Shang-yi, 47, said: "We have always felt a deep connection to our fans in Singapore, and this donation is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much over the past 25 years.

"We are also grateful to Kallang Alive Sport Management and Live Nation Singapore for their continued efforts to bring us to Singapore and for playing an instrumental role in facilitating the memorable connection with our fans."

The donation will impact 22 students in the school for the next two years, where over half of it will be used to support them in the Readiness Adult Programme, to help them identify and understand their abilities and assist them in securing internships and job placements.

The remaining amount will be used in the Early Intervention Preparatory Programme to prepare students for a smooth transition to primary school.

Mayday will be returning to Singapore to perform at the National Stadium for their #5525 Live Tour on Jan 11 and 12, 2025. More details on the ticket sales will be released subsequently.

