Taiwanese celeb reveals her family owns two-thirds of Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia

Taiwanese model Yvonne Liu has laid a claim to 'durian princess' — her family owns two-thirds of the Mao Shan Wang durian trees in Malaysia.

Appearing as a guest on a Taiwanese talk show, the 34-year-old revealed that when she was young, her mother often told her that she could return to Malaysia and be an 'heir to the throne' if her career or marriage does not work out. Her father is Malaysian.

Yvonne, who is ironically scared of the taste and smell of durians, said: "When I was young, truckloads of durians would be delivered to my home every day. As soon as they reach the courtyard, my family would immediately split the durians open and eat with their hands.

"The whole house would stink of durians, even the toilet! I dashed out through the back door once I saw the trucks. I've never had them before."

Yvonne added: "My parents' friends who are living in Taiwan would ask us to deliver durians to them. I often feel like saying it's crazy, the amount of taxes to import them..."

Sitting beside her on the television programme, comedian Nono interrupted: "You are the crazy one. No business acumen at all! My friend who sells only Mao Shan Wang durians can make more than NT$4 million (S$194,000) in a month.

"Give me your dad's contact details later!"

