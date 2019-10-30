Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

PHOTO: Harvest Production Films Co. The 3rd Vision Films
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

A mile-high romance is brewing in the air, but it's not your average romantic comedy. 

A new Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features Lilu Wang and Huang Peijia — both female — as the leading couple.

In fact, Lilu's androgynous looks caught the eyes of curious Singaporeans when they filmed here. Standing at 1.74m, dressed in a male air steward uniform with her hair shaved short, she looked every bit like a very pretty man.

However, in an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Lilu said her gender became the subject of many onlookers' hushed discussions and the gossiping left her feeling rather uncomfortable.

Handsome Stewardess is the third instalment of Golden Horse-winning director Zero Chou's Six Cities Rainbow Project. Launched in 2017, the project aims to tell female-centric stories from different parts of the Chinese-speaking world. It is currently airing on GagaOOLala, a Taiwan-based video streaming service. 

Lilu as Holly (left) vs her regular look. PHOTO: Harvest Production Films Co. The 3rd Vision Films, Instagram/lilu.s_wang

Handsome Stewardess follows Lilu's character Holly who, in a bid to pursue her new Singaporean love, Meng Lian, quits her job in Taiwan to become an air stewardess. However, due to the numerous issues she faces as a result of gender bias, Holly decides to don a male uniform instead.

For 29-year-old Lilu — also known as Hsiao Man from popular Taiwanese girl band Hey Girl — this is probably the biggest image change thus far.

When asked about her bold decision to snip off her long tresses, Lilu said: "I have to try something different from my previous characters."

PHOTO: Harvest Production Films Co. The 3rd Vision Films

Her on-screen lover is played by Huang Peijia, best actress at last year's Golden Bell Awards.

In preparation for her character, Peijia studied Singapore shows and consulted her Malaysian crew members in order to nail the Singaporean accent. 

Incidentally, Peijia admitted that she had a girlfriend during her university days.

However, when asked if she would date another woman, she explained that although she's open to it, she wants to conceive a baby naturally.

The transnational love story also features some iconic Singapore landmarks such as Maxwell Food Centre and Marina Bay Sands.

Of course, we can't have a story about flight attendants in Singapore without showcasing Changi Airport.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

Chou felt that the airport's cutting-edge infrastructure, coupled with her impression of the country as a symbol of extreme competitiveness, made it the perfect setting for a story of an airline crew member struggling to fit into her workplace.

PHOTO: UWeekly SG

Despite being a lighthearted romcom, the series seeks to highlight some of the struggles faced by flight attendants.

"It is many people's dream job. You can fly anywhere in the world, there is a sense of freedom. But there are many restrictions at the same time. You have to please the passengers no matter what and you are forced to dress in a very sexist and unproductive way." Chou explained.

"I wanted to present these conflicts, but still in a comedic way."

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Homosexuality/LGBT LGBT drama series Taiwan

TRENDING

Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was &#039;waiting to happen&#039;
Neighbours say Ang Mo Kio flat fire was 'waiting to happen'
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Woman, 31, throws TV from Pasir Ris condo; child taken to hospital
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
Belinda Lee marries her soulmate in surprise wedding
It&#039;s raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
It's raining cats and turtles: Hundreds of pets kept in high-rise buildings escape and fall
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan &#039;sleep together&#039; on their first meeting
Japanese reality show has celeb and fan 'sleep together' on their first meeting
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Man filmed verbally abusing security officer at condo files police report alleging he was doxxed
Real life: &quot;I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old&quot;
Real life: "I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 29 years old"
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Manny Pacquiao, Jack Ma challenge Floyd Mayweather to a match
Furniture store Crate &amp; Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
Furniture store Crate & Barrel to close flagship outlet at Orchard Gateway @ Emerald
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
How a Chinese man lost a million in restaurant - then got it back
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000
Singaporeans aged 21 and above with non-citizen spouses now eligible for housing grants of up to $40,000

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
I tried 3 face rollers that cost $330, $45 and $2 for a week and compared the results
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn&#039;t ignore
10 things your nails reveal about your health that you shouldn't ignore

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US YouTuber raves about Singapore&#039;s McSpicy, calls it the burger to end all #ChickenSandwichWars
US YouTuber raving about McSpicy makes us feel incredibly lucky to be Singaporean
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Malaysian dad apologises for making toddler beg in the rain
Once a K-pop idol, ex-SKarf member Tasha Low became a sales manager and is now making her comeback
Former K-pop idol and SKarf member Tasha Low making her comeback in Singapore
Thai man&#039;s fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings, charity steps in to help
Thai man's fingers swell and rot after wearing too many rings

SERVICES