Taiwanese hit songwriter Yuan Wei-jen dies aged 57 after battling illness for 8 years

Taiwanese songwriter-producer Yuan Wei-jen, also known as John Yuan, died yesterday (Feb 2) aged 57.

According to media reports, his time of death was around 10am and his body has been taken home by his family for funeral arrangements.

His sister made a statement on behalf of their family: " Xiao Pang (Wei-jen's nickname) chose to leave us today and we respect his wishes. He departed peacefully and is now free...

"Thankfully, he left behind many songs. We can listen to them when we miss him, while we're driving, when we're sad and when we're at peace - he's everywhere.

"Thank you to all the friends who helped and cared for Xiao Pang; he left carrying your warmth with him."

His sister also said they would bring his body to Taipei to be buried with their father in a place familiar to him, surrounded by mountains and water.

In 2018, Wei-jen suffered a brain haemorrhage and fell into a coma after sustaining a head injury in Shanghai. He was then diagnosed with a brain tumour and underwent surgery, recuperating and living in seclusion in Taitung County.

Two years later, he fell into a coma after another fall at his home and became bedridden.

As the songwriter responsible for many hit songs by artistes like Jacky Wu, Sammi Cheng, S.H.E, Faye Wong, A-Mei and Tanya Chua, his death was mourned by several celebrities online.

Through her Instagram Stories, S.H.E's Ella Chen relayed her condolences: "Teacher Xiao Pang, although we'll never see each other again, you'll always hold a very important space in my heart.

"May you and your soul rest in peace, where you're no longer limited by your physical body - I hope you get to continue doing what you love in this universe."

Taiwanese singer-host Matilda Tao, who formed a deep friendship with Wei-jen after working together on the singing competition One Million Star (2007), also took to Instagram yesterday to share a joint tribute to him and late actress-host Barbie Hsu, who died on the same date last year.

After visiting Barbie's grave in Jinshan and on the journey back to Taipei, she received news of Wei-jen's death.

Bidding an emotional goodbye to Wei-jen, she wrote: "My eyes, which had just been crying this afternoon, are now overflowing with tears again.

"Xiao Pang, you really... sigh, I know you're tired and I know it's been hard on your family. It's just that I had a tiny bit of hope, thinking you'd come back and we could sing together, play mahjong and tease each other a little..."

Apart from his songwriting credits, Wei-jen was also best known for being a judge on One Million Star, where his sharp and humorous commentary became a sensation.

