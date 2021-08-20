Taiwanese host Chia Yeong-chieh: 54 respirators bound for Malaysian hospitals stuck at airport

The current Covid-19 pandemic has shown that compassion has no geographical boundaries.

When Malaysian singer-filmmaker Namewee sent out a public plea last month for medical supplies for the country's beleaguered healthcare workers, Taiwanese TV host Chia Yeong-chieh responded.

At that time, the 47-year-old had been rallying her showbiz friends and corporate entities for donations to Taiwan's frontliners. She realised some of the supplies that Malaysia needs are what Taiwan requires as well.

She and her team worked with different stakeholders to send the items to Malaysia. Fifty-four Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) worth over NT$1,500,000 ($73,000) were meant to be flown to Malaysia today (Aug 20), together with some other supplies.

Instead, the PAPR were stuck in an airport warehouse.

Yesterday, Yeong-chieh posted on Facebook that she was shocked and disappointed by what happened but she also understands and accepts the turn of events.

She explained that the PAPR, which are made in Germany, could not be sent to Malaysia due to export regulations, even if the items are donations.

If she insisted on sending the supplies to Malaysia, the Taiwan branch office might lose their business license — something she said she doesn't want to happen.

Even with this setback, Yeong-chieh stressed that she won't give up.

"We will try other ways to complete our mission. Okay, I will regard this as fate and that heaven is continuing to test me," she wrote.

"Let's persevere, don't give up! Malaysia, 'add oil'! Everyone, don't give up!"

