Taiwanese host Jason Chung claims he once wore a condom for 3 hours to scary results

Pro-tip: Don't wear a condom for three hours straight.

Taiwanese singer-turned-host Jason Chung shared how he learnt this the hard way in a recent episode of the variety talk show Students Coming, where guests talked about the crazy moments in their youth.

In a video uploaded onto YouTube on Nov 30, the 51-year-old said that he used to be interested in a college classmate of his, and even picked up the guitar and learnt how to fix computers to get her attention.

They hit it off and began "holding hands and kissing", and Jason's dad gave him a condom and told him: "You should take this with you in case you need it."

On a date with the woman, Jason said he put on the condom before he left home so he wouldn't be "caught off-guard" if something happened later.

Unfortunately for Jason, he didn't get lucky as his date asked her dad to pick her up after their meal.

It had also been three hours since he put on the condom, and when Jason went to the bathroom to take it off, he claimed he was met with a gruesome sight.

"My penis was discoloured and had turned livid," he revealed, to the horror of his fellow guests.

Fitness trainer Eddie Pan, a fellow guest on Students Coming, explained that condoms used to be designed differently back in the day.

"They used to be very tight around the head," he shared. "If you leave it on for more than three minutes, it will cut off blood circulation to the area."

Jason debuted in 1997 as part of the Mandopop group SBDW alongside Jacky Wu, Will Liu, Morrison Ni and Chen Xi. They disbanded in 2001 before reuniting in 2016. Jason released his solo album Magic in 2013.

As a comedian and host, Jason is best known for his work on Taiwanese variety talk show Golden B Class (2008 to 2009).

