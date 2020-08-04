Taiwanese host Luo Pei-ying found dead at home, body discovered only after two days

The Chinese entertainment scene is reeling from shock after the body of Taiwanese veteran TV host Luo Pei-ying was discovered last night (Aug 3).

According to media reports, Pei-ying had been uncontactable over the last few days and a friend went to her home at 9pm — only to find the 59-year-old unresponsive and slumped on the bed in an air-conditioned room.

Livor mortis had set in and there was white foam at the corners of her mouth. Authorities said she was likely to have died two days ago.

The police did not find a will but found unknown medication.

Reports also mentioned there were no obvious signs of injury, and the police are analysing CCTV footage in the area to check if anyone had entered her home.

While initial signs indicate she had taken her own life, the exact cause of death is pending investigation.

Pei-ying, who used to be known by her stage name Luo Bi-ling, had been in the entertainment industry for close to 40 years. Singapore audiences might know her from the many variety shows she appeared in, where she often gave frank and humorous anecdotes.

Helplines

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Shan You Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 6741-0078

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928 Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: www.eC2.sg

Tinkle Friend (for primary school children): 1800-274-478

