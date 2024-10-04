Taiwanese pop group Energy to busk with Jeff Ng at The Cathay on Oct 4

Taiwanese pop group Energy will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 23, their first concert here in 15 years since going on a hiatus in 2009.

But ahead of that, they arrived in Singapore today (Oct 4) and will be performing with local celebrity busker Jeff Ng at The Cathay at 9pm.

The five-member group, which consists of Nick Yeh (Milk), Edy Hsiao (Ady), Kuo Wei-yun (Toro), Hsieh Kun-da and Chang Shu-wei, arrived in Singapore this afternoon and was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans at Changi Airport Terminal 2 who cheered and ran after them.



In another fan-cam footage posted on Xiaohongshu, the members were seen waving and shaking hands with eager fans, who tried to capture the moment with their mobile phones.



Besides their performance today, they will also be holding a public fansign event at Our Tampines Hub on Oct 5 at 6pm.

The members will give their autographs to those who have purchased tickets to their November concert. While fans are encouraged to print their e-tickets on A4 paper, physical thermal tickets will also be available for printing at the venue.

Milk, Ady, Toro, Kun-da and Shu-wei will also interact with fans and perform their hits during the event.

Tickets to the 2024 Energy Imminent Live in Singapore concert are available for purchase at the Ticketmaster website.

