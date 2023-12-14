Taiwanese rapper performs so wildly at concert he dislocates his shoulder

Sometimes your excitement gets the best of you, and that's what happened to Taiwanese rapper OSN.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Kao Erh-hsuan, shared a video of a mishap at his first large-scale concert held on Nov 11.

In the video posted on his Instagram on Monday (Dec 11), OSN is performing his song titled 80, moving his arms to the beat of the music when he suddenly winces.

"Hey, why did my shoulder dislocate?" read the text on the video before it freezes on his reaction and turns black and white.

The word "wasted" pops up, in reference to the death screen in the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

Despite the visible pain, OSN nevertheless took the injury in stride.

"I was so excited at the concert that I dislocated my shoulder. Did no one notice?" asked OSN in the caption of the post, adding a laughing emoji.

Commenters on the post cracked up, with some who attended the concert poking fun at the rapper.

"Super obvious. Impossible not to find out," answered one.

"I recorded it... I even thought you looked funny (sorry)," said another.

Another remarked: "How can someone with a pained face be so handsome?"

