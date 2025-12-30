Taiwanese showbiz veteran Tsao Hsi-ping dies at 66, body discovered at home by godson

Veteran Taiwanese entertainer Tsao Hsi-ping, also known as Denny Tsao, was found dead in his home last night (Dec 29), aged 66.

According to Taiwanese media, the New Taipei City Fire Department's Sanchong Brigade received a call from his godson at around 10pm and upon arrival, found him dead with obvious signs of rigor mortis and lividity.

The exact cause of death is pending further investigation, though authorities have ruled out foul play.

On Dec 28 following the recent 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, he took to social media to share his thoughts: "I leave everything to god's plans.

"What's meant to happen will happen, there's no use thinking about it. At this age, what's there to think about?"

Hsi-ping, who was a prominent figure in Taiwanese showbiz for over 40 years, was well known for his sharp and comedic manner of speech. First rising to fame with his 1982 hit single Wild Youth, he soon became a familiar face with appearances on popular Taiwanese variety shows like Kangsi Coming and Hot Door Night.

On the morning of Dec 29, he was reportedly still updating his social media accounts, subsequently leaving fans puzzled by the sudden news of his death.

It was previously revealed that he went through a low point in 2002 after temporarily giving up his showbiz career to pay off his family's debts. He did not return to showbiz until 2010.

In June 2022, he wrote on Facebook that following the deaths of his father as well as his assistant Akai whom he was close to, he struggled with depression and severe insomnia.

He moved to Thailand alone, citing: "If I die one day, no one would know who I am, because Thailand is really big and I don't speak the language, so I can't contact anyone."

After a three-day health scare in Thailand where he was weak to the point of being unable to stand up, he sold his home and returned to Taiwan.

Hsi-ping wrote on Facebook in November 2024 that he used to be able to walk fast in his younger days. "Now that I'm old, I really can't walk anymore... Sometimes I would walk halfway and then rest for five minutes before continuing," he said. "I'm really old and my body can't keep up. I can't keep up with that kind of physical exertion."

Quelling fans' worries, he assured them: "The colder it gets, the stronger I become."

