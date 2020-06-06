Taiwanese singer Annie Yi rebukes netizen who criticised her looks

Taiwanese singer Annie Yi has rebuked a netizen who criticised her looks.

On Wednesday (June 3), Yi, 52, who is currently based in China, posted a video on what she did on the third day of her 14-day quarantine. She had returned from Taiwan in early May and was being quarantined at a hotel in Shanghai.

She was seen in the video reading a book on the hotel room balcony, wearing casual clothes and little make-up.

She added the caption, "Turning into a pretty young girl who is reading a book".

A male netizen commented: "Still a pretty young girl at 50? Where is the face?"

Yi took screenshots of the comment and his details on Weibo, and wrote in a now-deleted post: "Don't forget, you also went through the birth canal of a woman. Since women can give birth to you, they can also decide to be pretty young girls for life."

This is not the first time the singer has taken on a netizen.

When she posted on her birthday in March, a female netizen called Yi an "old woman" who should not humiliate herself. The singer said she felt sad for the commenter and hoped she could learn to be polite and respect other women.

Yi is currently taking part in Sisters Who Brave The Wind And The Waves, a Chinese reality show for 30 female celebrities who are born before 1990.

She is married to Chinese actor Qin Hao, 42, and they have a daughter who will turn four later in June. She was previously married to Taiwanese singer Harlem Yu, 58, and they have an 18-year-old son together.

