Taiwanese singer Chang Chen-yue 'regretful' after man dies despite his CPR attempts

Taiwanese singer Chang Chen-yue tried to save a man who drowned by performing CPR on him, but the latter died despite his best efforts.

The 49-year-old was at Green Bay in Taiwan yesterday (Aug 7) when a man surnamed Li drowned. After he was pulled ashore, Chen-yue and another person performed CPR on Li until the paramedics arrived.

Li was sent to the hospital for emergency treatment, but died later.

Chen-yue took to Instagram to express how "regretful" he was.

"We still couldn't save him. Rest in peace. A life slipped out of my hands. I don't feel uneasy but it's quite regretful," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

He also made a separate post on his main feed detailing what happened.

He wrote: "I can't help but feel regret. Life is fragile. After all that has happened, I realised it's not just about my own safety. As a surfer, I need to observe the sea and the people and events on the beach."

Netizens comforted him in the comments.

"Thank you for your help, I believe the gentleman can feel it too," said one netizen, adding a heart emoji.

Another remarked: "More needs to be done by the government to introduce swimming and ocean awareness to all schools across Taiwan."

