Taiwanese singer Chris Hung undergoes prostate surgery

Taiwanese singer Chris Hung took to Facebook on Friday (Oct 31) to share a photo of himself in hospital, writing that he was preparing for surgery.

The 62-year-old's assistant later reportedly told media that he was undergoing surgery for prostate issues.

"The operation has been completed safely and smoothly," the assistant said before jokingly adding, "Let him rest for a while, like a woman during confinement, and he will fully recover!"

His assistant also reassured fans that his upcoming concerts will not be affected.

Chris, dubbed the King of Taiwanese Hokkien pop, is best known for his hit song Little Umbrella and has won multiple Golden Melody Awards.

He is also the eldest son of the late Taiwanese singer-songwriter, Ang It-hong.

