Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao cancels Singapore concert over coronavirus concerns

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao was scheduled to hold an encore of his concert tour, Mr Entertainment, on April 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
PHOTO: Live Nation
Jan Lee
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has cancelled his upcoming concert in Singapore.

He was scheduled to hold an encore of his concert tour, Mr Entertainment, on April 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Organiser Live Nation said on Friday (Feb 14) that the concert was cancelled due to "coronavirus proliferation concerns" and that the "safety of artists, patrons and staff is (its) top priority".

Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through their original mode of payment. More information about refunds can be found here.

The 32-year-old singer had originally planned to kick off his encore tour in Singapore.

His previous tour, Mr Entertainer, came here in November 2018.

Other artistes who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of the coronavirus outbreak include American pop group 98°, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner, American saxophone player Kenny G and American R&B singer Khalid.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

