Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao cancels Singapore concert over coronavirus concerns

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has cancelled his upcoming concert in Singapore.

He was scheduled to hold an encore of his concert tour, Mr Entertainment, on April 18 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Organiser Live Nation said on Friday (Feb 14) that the concert was cancelled due to "coronavirus proliferation concerns" and that the "safety of artists, patrons and staff is (its) top priority".

Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund through their original mode of payment.

The 32-year-old singer had originally planned to kick off his encore tour in Singapore.

His previous tour, Mr Entertainer, came here in November 2018.

Other artistes who have cancelled or postponed their Singapore gigs because of the coronavirus outbreak include American pop group 98°, Hong Kong singer Miriam Yeung, K-pop group Winner, American saxophone player Kenny G and American R&B singer Khalid.

