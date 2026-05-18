Taiwanese singer Landy Wen in critical condition due to septic shock

Taiwanese singer Landy Wen has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after experiencing septic shock.

According to Taiwanese media reports, Landy's manager said the 46-year-old had a persistent high fever and abdominal pain on May 14 and was subsequently sent to the hospital for emergency treatment where her white blood cell count was triple the usual number.

On May 16, the manager told reporters Landy was conscious but unable to eat.

She also reportedly cried and apologised for having to stop work. Her schedule is said to have been cleared up to end June.

When contacted by Mirror Daily today (May 18), her manager said she has improved significantly but is still in the ICU.

Landy's music debut came about when she participated in the 1997 singing competition Super Newcomer and was spotted by host Jacky Wu, who later signed her to his label Alfa Music International. The following year, they released their hit duet Rooftop.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com