Taiwanese singer Rachel Liang divorces husband allegedly due to infidelity

Taiwanese singer Rachel Liang yesterday (July 13) confirmed through her agency that she is divorcing her husband of four years, Amos Zhang. The two had met while participating in church activities.

Things seemed to be great for the couple as recent as three months ago, when Zhang posted on Instagram a loving message for Rachel on her birthday.

While the two did not announce the reason for their spilt, Taiwanese media reported a source who said that Zhang admitted in church to betraying Rachel and their marriage, suggesting a third party.

However, it was also reported that a netizen wrote on social media last month that a celebrity surnamed Liang cheated on her husband and is divorcing him. But to protect her career, she got him to take the blame instead.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com