Taiwanese TV host Mickey Huang will not invite ex-girlfriend Dee Hsu to his wedding

Mickey Huang and Dee Hsu dated for about four years before an acrimonious break-up in 2000.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagram/Mickey1972330 & Instagram/Elephantdee
Lim Ruey Yan
The Straits Times

Would you invite your former girlfriend to your wedding dinner?

The answer is no for Taiwanese television host Mickey Huang, who is marrying actress Summer Meng in April next year.

This is even though Huang's former girlfriend, fellow TV host Dee Hsu, had said in February this year that she would attend his wedding if she is invited. Hsu is formerly part of the now-defunct girl duo, ASOS, with her elder sister Barbie Hsu from 1994 to 2003.

Huang, 47, and Dee Hsu, 41, dated for about four years before an acrimonious break-up in 2000, when he reportedly dumped her for fellow TV host Bowie Tsang, daughter of Hong Kong veteran actor Eric Tsang.

Huang and Bowie Tsang broke up in 2004, and Hsu went on to marry businessman Mike Hsu in 2005, with whom she has three daughters. Dee Hsu made up with Huang on her talk show with Kevin Tsai, Mr Con & Ms Csi, in 2015.

At a press conference on Tuesday (Oct 29), Huang said that he declined to invite Hsu to his wedding dinner as he has to take into account both the feelings of Mr Hsu and Meng. Huang has dated Meng, 28, for six years.

"We should avoid awkward situations in public, as I do not wish to see the presence of Meng's ex-boyfriend either," Huang, known for co-hosting variety shows such as Super Sunday and Happy Sunday, was quoted by the Taiwanese media as saying.

He added that he did not attend Hsu's wedding and he would not accept her red packet money either. He is reportedly inviting about 700 guests to his wedding next year.

However, Huang, who won two hosting awards at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards in early October, said that he would not mind seeking Hsu's views on parenting in private.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
celebrities Weddings and engagements Taiwan

TRENDING

&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S&#039;pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Malaysia to proceed with JB-S'pore RTS rail project, says Mahathir; estimated cost cut by 36 per cent to $1.03b
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Here&#039;s how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that&#039;s cheaper and better than store bought ones
Here's how to make homemade brown sugar bubble tea that's cheaper and better than store bought ones
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money &amp; old notes worth more?
Are the Singapore Mint limited edition money & old notes worth more?
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting
Condo resident who verbally abused security officer apologises in private meeting

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko &amp; more
KTV Singapore showdown - Teo Heng, Cash Studio, Manekineko & more
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going across the border?
Dental clinics in Johor Bahru: How much can you save by going to Malaysia?
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers &amp; other deals this week
Up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot, Burger King avocado burgers & other deals this week

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Netizens slam viral Instagram story about &#039;Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food&#039;
Netizens slam viral Instagram story about 'Chinese girl that loves ahneiii food'
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES