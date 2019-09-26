Taiwan's Jeff Chang aims to bring Chinese pop to West, prepares for London concert

LONDON - Veteran Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang - known among fans as the "Prince of Love Ballads" - says he wants to "open the gate" between East and West with his pop music, as he prepares for a one-off UK show at London's Royal Albert Hall next April.

Chang, 52, is one of the highest-selling artists in China, with 40 albums that have sold in their millions across South and East Asia during his three-decade musical career.

Chang's new ambition is to make Chinese pop music more popular in the West, drawing inspiration from the success of Korean pop, or "K-pop", which has taken the world by storm since the 1990s.

K-pop boyband BTS performed sold-out concerts to adoring British fans and scored a number one album in the UK charts earlier this year. Chang wants to follow their lead, doing for China's image what K-pop has done for South Korea.

"The whole world knows the economic power of China," Chang said. "But I think there are more parts that we can share with the world - Chinese culture, and also Chinese pop music. There are so many people interested in Chinese and they want to know more... so I think it's a great time to open the gate."