Takuya Kimura says Japan's PM told him 'Your first photobook is a treasure to me'

So iconic, even the prime minister is a fan.

During a radio show on Jan 11, '90s Japanese heartthrob Takuya Kimura shared how he recently met Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on a flight to Noto with comedian Sanma Akashiya.

One of her personnel approached them on the flight and said Takaichi, 64, wanted to say hello.

"I was wearing a mask, and I was sitting on the aisle seat. Sanma was sitting by the window. I assumed that Prime Minister Takaichi was going to say hello to Sanma, so I just sat there," said the 53-year-old on the radio show.

Takaichi had small talk with 70-year-old Sanma, who is from her hometown in Nara.

"When I heard that, I said, 'So you two are both true Nara locals,' and I pulled down my mask," Takuya recalled.

When he did so, Takaichi reportedly gasped and said: "It's Takuya Kimura! It feels like a dream!"

But what surprised him was her later remark before she got off the plane.

"She suddenly looked my way and said, 'Your first photobook is a treasure to me,'" he recounted, adding that he was stunned and exclaimed: "Majika (seriously)?"

Takuya, also known by a shortened version of his name KimuTaku, was a member of Japan's once-biggest boy band Smap.

He is regarded as a Japanese icon who was a sex symbol, known for his roles in hit dramas such as Long Vacation (1996), Love Generation (1997) and Hero (2001).

His first photobook was released in 1996.

