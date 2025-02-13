'Tall, handsome, rich and successful': Nancy Wu's celeb friends reveal more about mystery boyfriend after her Instagram post

Nancy Wu has shared a rare glimpse into her love life after revealing that she was dating someone last November.

Yesterday (Feb 12), she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her mystery boyfriend — kept anonymous behind a helmet and ski sunglasses — snowboarding.

"Happy Lantern Festival, dear," the 43-year-old Hong Kong actress captioned her post.

She was met with well-wishes and heart emojis from celebrities including actresses Sisley Choi, Carat Cheung and Vivien Yeo.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DF9gB98Pk5h[/embed]

Actor-host Tony Hung, who had introduced the couple to each other, told Oriental Daily News in a report published today that the man is a specialised surgeon who takes great care of people.

The three of them, together with Tony's wife Inez Leong, had gone on the skiing trip together.

The report added that Nancy had previously brought her boyfriend to a friend's party and reporters spoke to actor Joel Chan.

"Actually, this guy doesn't have any advantages," the 48-year-old joked. "He is only tall, handsome, rich, successful, talented and attentive, and he likes Nancy very much. That's all!"

Actress Rosina Lam, a close friend of Nancy's, said: "I am very happy for her! They are a good match. The most important thing is that they are happy and comfortable together."

