Tamara Ecclestone has had $75 million worth of jewellery stolen

PHOTO: Instagram/tamaraecclestoneofficial
Bang

The 35-year-old socialite had the huge amount of valuable items stolen in a burglary at her London mansion on Friday night (Dec 13).

A spokesman for Tamara said: "I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are cooperating with police in this matter. Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

Tamara was out of the country at the time, but the robbery at the house in Kensington Palace Gardens saw rings, earrings and an £80,000 (S$120,700) Cartier bangle stolen.

An insider added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This is the most shocking burglary because it is one of the most secure houses in London on one of the most secure streets in London. 

"An estimated £50 million worth of jewellery has been stolen from inside Tamara's safe and (her husband) Jay's safe.

Whoever did this was in the house for 50 minutes in total and had time to smash open the safes that are hidden in Tamara's dressing room and Jay's dressing room.

"Neither would be easy to find. Every single piece of jewellery that she had in her safe has gone and some of them had such personal meaning ... 

"The three raiders climbed over the back fence and went into the garden, before somehow gaining access to the house. They were disturbed by a security guard after being inside for 50 minutes and are said to have bundled out an open window. The second security guard who was working had left the house to fill up one of the family's vehicles with petrol."

