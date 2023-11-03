Youth festival clarifies Taylor Swift contest winner won't actually attend concert with Tan Kiat How

Looking for tickets to the Eras tour? You might want to consider this lucky draw.

Heartware Network, a charity organisation focused on youths, is holding its Heartware-East Coast Youth Festival this Saturday (Nov 4), and it includes the chance to win one ticket to see Taylor Swift in Singapore.

Originally, Heartware Network stated that the winner would attend the concert with Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry of National Development Tan Kiat How, but clarified with Today Online on Nov 3 that the winner will attend the concert alone and have a chance to chat with Tan before the show.

Heartware Network confirmed that the grand prize will be a VIP seat at one of Taylor's six shows in Singapore held from March 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 in 2024.

It is unclear which date the ticket will be for.

To stand a chance at winning, those between the age of 13 and 35 can sign up for the festival via a Google Form. They will get a bingo card they have to fill up during the event to be included in the lucky draw.

While those who signed up early from Sept 18 to Oct 17 will have up to six lucky draw chances to win the ticket, new registrations today will still be given one lucky draw entry.

Heartware Network said that it chose the prize because Taylor is "quite an icon for the youth".

"We wanted it to be something meaningful, as an engagement opportunity with Tan himself," they added.

The Heartware-East Coast Youth Festival takes place at Blk 131 Bedok North Ave 3, Carpark (beside Bedok Tennis Centre), S460131 on Nov 4, from 5pm to 10pm.

