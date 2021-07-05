Tang Wei allows daughter, 4, to cut her own hair, leaves netizens worried

Most parents would hesitate to have their children handle a pair of scissors on their own, especially at a young age. But Chinese actress Tang Wei apparently trusts her daughter enough to let her cut her own hair at the age of four.

While the celebrity mum rarely posts anything about her online, she decided to make an exception this time.

Tang Wei shares how her four-year-old daughter cuts her own hair

PHOTO: Instagram/tangwei_mbox

Tang Wei posted two pictures on Instagram to show how her daughter Summer chopped her long tresses.

In the first shot, the little girl holds strands of her hair in front of her face, then seemingly snips off the ends with a small scissors. The second photo shows the result of Summer's haircut as she sports a very short bob. Chunks of her hair are also seen on the ground all around her.

"Little Summer has been feeling too hot and has been cutting her own hair shorter and shorter, let's see if there will be a third time. When you went out to play on Sunday, children younger than you were already calling you big brother," Tang Wei wrote in her post.

After sharing her daughter's newfound skill, netizens had mixed reactions over Tang Wei letting the girl handle the scissors by herself. While there were those who praised Summer for managing it on her own, there were also those who found it dangerous.

Netizens left comments in her Instagram post saying it was adorable for Summer to cut her hair as well as how 'amazing' and 'as capricious as her mother' she really is.

Others voiced their concern about Summer potentially injuring herself and recommended that Tang Wei do it herself the next time.

Some also came to her rescue, saying she would have ensured her daughter's safety and guided her the entire time.

Kids handling a pair of scissors: Amazing skill or a hazard?

Now, if you think your child is ready to use a pair of scissors, here are a few safety tips you can teach them:

Remind them that the scissors are for cutting paper and nothing else. Before handing over a pair of scissors to your child, ensure that they know it's not a toy but a potential hazard.

Walking or running with the scissors is absolutely not allowed. Discourage your child from moving around while holding it.

Ensure that they know how to properly hold the scissors. Teach your child to use the scissors and the safest way to handle them.

When in doubt, start with blunt-tipped scissors. To train your child to properly use it, you can start with a blunt pair first before letting them handle real ones.

Left-handed children should work with their dominant hand. As your child is still learning to use the scissors, it's best to have them handle this sharp tool with their dominant hand.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.