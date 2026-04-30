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Tang Wei confirms pregnancy after public speculation

Tang Wei confirms pregnancy after public speculation
Tang Wei confirmed her pregnancy after attending an event in Shanghai recently.
PHOTO: Weibo
Yeo Shu HuiPUBLISHED ONApril 30, 2026 9:08 AMBYYeo Shu Hui

Chinese actress Tang Wei has confirmed she is pregnant again.

The 46-year-old announced in an Instagram post on April 29: "Yes, it's a big surprise, I am definitely very happy. We're going to have a new addition to our family and we're all excited.

"Thank you everyone for your concern."

This comes after she attended luxury label Burberry's event in Shanghai on April 28 with what appeared to be a baby bump, leading to public speculation that she is expecting again.

Tang Wei, who is best known for her role in Taiwanese director Ang Lee's erotic spy film Lust, Caution (2007), married South Korean director Kim Tae-yong, 56, in 2014. Their daughter Summer was born in 2016.

She last appeared in her husband's South Korean sci-fi romance film Wonderland (2024), where she plays archaeologist Bai Li.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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