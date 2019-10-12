Tang Wei in tears after co-star complained about her frequent toilet trips

What was meant to be a promotional interview for their new movie, The Whistleblower, quickly turned sour after Chinese actress Tang Wei broke down in tears.

Her co-star, Lie Jiayin, had complained about her going to the toilet too many times during a live interview on CCTV on Nov 20.

In the lead-up to the Golden Rooster Awards that week, the host had asked the pair what they disliked most about each other.

After getting her approval to dish out dirt, Jiayin proceeded to share how Tang Wei's frequent toilet trips during emotional scenes caused him endless frustration, much to the amusement of both the actress and the host.

"We had 10 takes, during which she went to the toilet three times. Every time I got into the mood, she'd just say, 'Director, I need the toilet,' and walk off."

Though he was angry then, Jiayin said he quietly accepted the disruptions and didn't complain at all. However, beside him, Tang Wei's face began to scrunch up before she started crying.

Unable to maintain her composure, the 40-year-old went off-camera to "cry for a minute". Jiayin, on the other hand, only asked the host if he had said something wrong.

Despite the host prompting him to go comfort Tang Wei, he remained in his seat saying she would return to the interview once she was done.

After watching the live broadcast, the actor's callous attitude rubbed many viewers the wrong way. Netizens criticised Jiayin for his insensitivity, calling him self-centred and disrespectful.

"I started to detest Lei Jiayin after watching this video. He complained about Tang Wei and wouldn't even let her turn his comment into a joke. His expression was so serious too. After she cried, he still said that she was very good at acting. Even the host couldn't take it and gave him the cold shoulder. " PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"To be honest, Lei Jiayin is pretty self-absorbed and he often uses it to crack jokes. Sometimes it goes too far — it's not funny and it really hurts others." PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"Tang Wei is a mum. As a father himself, does Lei Jiayin understand that he can't say stuff like that about a woman who has had a baby? Or is he doing it on purpose?" PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

"Why didn't he say so in private? To say this during an interview, furthermore, Tang Wei's a woman, isn't this too disrespectful?" PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

The Lust, Caution actress is known to have suffered from urinary incontinence following the birth of her daughter, Doris, three years ago.

Although she underwent sling surgery to treat the condition, Tang Wei also happened to be unwell while filming The Whistleblower and her medication had affected her bodily functions.

With her breakdown sparking concern among fans, the actress explained the reason behind her tears in a separate interview with Movie Talk on Dec 8.

"He didn't tell me, he never once made it known," the actress lamented. "We got along pretty well during filming so when he said that the other day, I thought 'Oh no, oh dear,' and couldn't stop blaming myself. "

