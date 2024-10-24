Tarzan star Ron Ely dies aged 86

Tarzan star Ron Ely has died aged 86.

The actor was best known for portraying the titular character in the NBC series Tarzan from 1966 to 1968, and while filming the show he was said to have been attacked by lions, and he broke his shoulder twice.

Ron's daughter, author Kiki Ely, confirmed his passing, describing her late father as a "hero".

She wrote on Instagram: "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known — and I have lost my dad.

"My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went. The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person — there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him.

"I knew him as my dad — and what a heaven sent honour that has been. To me, he hung the moon.

"My father was my world — and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and inherently received respect — the respect he so deserved.

"My father's life story was one of relentless perserverence, unending dedication to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to facilitate the dreams of those he loved. It was also a story of joy and love — something everyone close to him had the privilege of experiencing. Once you knew my father's love, the world grew to be a brighter and more meaningful place. (sic)"

Kiki admitted her "greatest comfort" is knowing her dad is now reunited with her mother and brother.

She added: "I am doing my best to walk this path of loss with the strength and grace that I know he would want for me. I pick up the pieces of my heart that feel like pieces of him — and cementing those firmly in place before I pick up the rest of the broken bits. It makes me feel like part of him is still here — and I need that — and the world needs that."

"My greatest comfort is knowing that my dad is with my momma and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it's etched into my soul. I will proudly carry all of my favourite pieces of them — lovingly cemented into my heart — until we all meet again. (sic)"

As well as being known for Tarzan, Ron also led the cast of 1975 movie Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze, which was the last motion picture completed by sci-fi producer George Pal.

Ron also presented the Miss America pageant telecast in 1980 and 1981.

He retired from acting in 2001 and became an author, but briefly returned to the screen for the TV film Expecting Amish in 2014.

