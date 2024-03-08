Taufik Batisah collaborates with 'die-hard' fan of 20 years for traditional Malay clothing collection

He's been her idol for 20 years and now they're working together on a clothing collection.

Local singer-songwriter Taufik Batisah took to Instagram yesterday (March 7) to share a video announcing his collaboration with Miza Nazili - the founder of fashion brand Naezily and his longtime fan of 20 years - for a clothing collection.

"I've been in the entertainment industry for 20 years and I am finally pursuing something that I've always wanted to do. Who better to do it with than Naezily?" said the 42-year-old, adding that he's always wanted to venture into the fashion industry but found it a challenge to find the right team to work with.

Showing his photos and videos with Miza, 30, over the years, Taufik explained how he's seen her grow in terms of her character, career and business.

"I've seen her business fail before, I've seen it grow and I've seen the person that she's turned out to be," he recalled.

"This is someone that I'm really, really proud of, like a big brother. Knowing how she's progressed after all that she's been through, this collaboration came naturally."

Miza then revealed she's been a fan of Taufik since he won Singapore Idol in 2004 and is in his fanclub Fiknatics: "Back then, I was only in primary four… During recess, I went to the canteen and used the public phone to vote for Taufik.

"However the call didn't go through because you have to use a landline to vote. So I went to my teacher and asked her if she could help me vote for Taufik. She said I was crazy but that was my dedication as a fan. Look, wasn't I a die-hard fan?" she shared.

Bringing up the collaboration, she explained how she's been asked to start a men's collection but needed the push: "When Taufik talked to me about this collaboration, I was like, 'Okay, let's go.'"

For the men's collection, they came up with five traditional Malay clothing - or Baju Melayu - designs that are "very Taufik", ranging from colourful fabrics to neutral-coloured tops and pants that loosely resemble the traditional wear.

Miza explained why one of the outfits - a light pink Baju Melayu and green kain samping (patterned short sarong worn by men over their Baju Melayu) - features a unique design with a pocket square.

"Taufik always wears a blazer that has a pocket square, so we incorporated that into a Baju Melayu."

The colours chosen are also what Taufik likes.

Netizens took to the comments section to congratulate the two, with one expressing her nostalgia.

"When Miza mentioned how she voted for you, it reminded me of how I did too back then using a prepaid phone. How time flies!" said one netizen, to which Taufik replied: "Twenty years is mad, thanks for your support."

Another wrote: "Congrats Taufik and Naezily! Gonna get it for my husband just to support my idol."

"From fanship to business partnership! Amazing!" remarked another.

