Tay Ping Hui harassed, likely by same male fan who sent bloodied suicide note 6 years ago

For celebrities, receiving love and support from fans can be nice. Until their actions cross the line.

Local actor Tay Ping Hui recently shared he is once again receiving some unwanted attention from a male fan, whom he believes is the same person who sent a bloodied suicide note six years ago.

"He pretended to be an alumnus from my school and reached out to my friends, asking to play basketball together. Basically he wanted to know when we would play and then appear at the same place," the 51-year-old told Shin Min Daily News on Monday (May 9).

"I feel very helpless... I hope fans don't waste time doing such meaningless things," he remarked.

He stressed that he would not hesitate to call the police if the man's actions get out of hand — which is what Ping Hui did six years ago after the suicide note incident.

"I don't know what his intentions are, but I really hope that he'll stop harassing me. There are many other things in this world to pay attention to and care about, please don't waste time on people of no significance. If you can, pay more attention to those around you, especially your parents; I'll give you my blessing."

"I'm just an actor, there's no point or need to do these things for me."

Ping Hui also mentioned that he has actually met the fan before and tried to persuade him to let go of his obsession.

Back in 2016, the fan sent the suicide note to Lianhe Zaobao, saying that he wanted to meet Ping Hui.

The note contained what seemed to be bloodstains and read: "I think about you every night, I can't sleep or eat because of you. This feels like loving someone to the point of infatuation."

The fan also wrote: "It would be really nice if I had a friend to confide in, someone who could support me and take care of me. But I can only blame it on the fact that I'm not lucky enough to be your friend... The few drops of blood from my veins is nothing, for the sake of a better afterlife, I'm willing to leave this world. It's really sad, I hope you can meet me often in your dreams."

