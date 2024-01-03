Tay Ying finally confirms she's dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan

The identity of Tay Ying's boyfriend is a mystery no more.

The local actress was rumoured to be dating celebrity chef Wu Sihan back in 2022 when a sharp-eyed netizen noticed that they were both on road trips to Australia, driving what appeared to be the same car.

The 27-year-old daughter of local actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang confirmed it today (Jan 3) in a New Year's post on Instagram with Sihan, writing: "Stepping into another new year together."

The couple can be seen sitting on a couch together, laughing and hugging. The last photo shows Tay Ying squishing Sihan's cheeks, with both of them pulling silly faces.

In an interview with local media 8world, Tay Ying said that 2024 marks three years of her and Sihan being together.

The confirmation of the news was met with congratulations from Tay Ying's mum and dad, as well as her celebrity pals, including Carrie Wong, Chen Xiuhuan, Jayley Woo, Priscelia Chan, Zhang Zetong and Tasha Low — most of whom commented a barrage of heart emojis.

"Absolute cuties," local actress Chantalle Ng wrote, while local actress Julie Tan called them a "#powercouple".

Tay Ying made her Channel 8 debut in 2017's While We Are Young and her Channel 5 debut in Missing (2018). She signed onto Mediacorp as a full-time artiste in 2022, and has since been in the productions Silent Walls, Shero and My One and Only (2023).

Sihan holds a Diploma in Culinary Arts from At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy and has starred in Mediacorp productions including Meals on Mission and Old Taste Detective seasons three and four. He is currently a chef at the Italian trattoria and rooftop bar Supply & Demand Esplanade.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1n7i9aJUp4[/embed]

