Tay Ying impresses viewers with performance as drug addict in Shero

She joined show business as a second-generation celebrity and Tay Ying is proving she is not just riding on her parents' coattails.

In her latest drama series Shero, the local actress — whose parents are veteran actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang — plays bodyguard Xinya who's also a drug addict.

In an intense scene in episode 11 that Tay Ying, 27, shared on her Instagram page, Xinya goes through the cold turkey phase of kicking her drug habit. She sobs, shouts, punches and kicks at the door, shivers and sniffles, all while carrying an unflattering and dishevelled look with dark eyebags.

Many people left positive comments on her Instagram post.

Actress Michelle Chia said: "Love your performance in this scene!"

Actor Zhai Siming applauded her work with emojis while fellow co-star Grace Teo left three heart-shaped emojis in the comment section.

"I really hope that your role in this drama Shero as Lin Xinya can be nominated for Star Awards 2024 next year," one user commented.

In the action-thriller drama, Zhang Yinchen (Joanne Peh) takes over her sister Yinxi's (Carrie Wong) bodyguard company Shero after the latter vanishes. To find Yinxi, Yinchen collaborates with Yue Ruixiang (Romeo Tan), the CEO of a ship-building company who was collaborating on a project with Yinxi before her disappearance. Tay Ying plays one of the members of Shero.

Shero is showing on Channel 8 on weekdays, and streaming on meWATCH.

ALSO READ: 'Dad taught me how to look sharper and nicer on screen': Zheng Geping's daughter Tay Ying shows off martial arts skills in new drama

