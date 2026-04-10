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Taylor Momsen recovering after venomous spider bite during tour in Mexico

Taylor Momsen recovering after venomous spider bite during tour in Mexico
While on tour in Mexico, Taylor Momsen gets bitten by a venemous snake.
PHOTO: Instagram/Taylor Momsen
PUBLISHED ONApril 10, 2026 9:47 AM

Taylor Momsen is recovering after being bitten by a venomous spider while on tour in Mexico.

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman, 32, shared a video on her Instagram page which showed her being seen by a doctor who gave her an injection to treat a painful swelling on her leg and the singer went on to reveal the injury was caused by a spider which took a "massive chunk" out of her during a stop in Mexico City.

Taylor — whose band is touring with rock legends AC/DC — joked to the camera: "When do my superpowers kick in? That's what I want to know."

She went on to note the incident came two years after she was bitten by a bat during a previous tour with AC/DC. She captioned the video: "So it wouldn't be an AC/DC tour if I didn't get bit…

"This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night … add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?"

Taylor was previously bitten by a bat while she was onstage at a show in Seville, Spain in May 2024 when The Pretty Reckless were previously opening for AC/DC.

At the time,. Taylor shared on social media: "So…ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT…in Sevilla Wednesday during Witches Burn of all songs …a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg …in the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing."

A video of the moment showed Taylor being made aware of the bat situation by members of the audience.

In the clip, she said: "You guys are pointing at something and I don't know what you're saying... There's a f****** flying bat on my leg right now. 

"Can someone help me please? Eeek! I must really be a witch."

After being assisted by members of the crew, Taylor added: "It's alright, and the bat's fine. He's gonna be my new friend."

Taylor was treated at a local hospital and had to spend two weeks taking anti-rabies medication.

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