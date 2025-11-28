Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman allegedly witnessed confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman were allegedly present during a confrontation between Ryan Reynolds and Justin Baldoni.

The 41-year-old actor-and-director and his production company Wayfarer Studios are locked in a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively and a newly-unsealed email has shed some new light on an alleged discussion between Justin and the Gossip Girl star's husband.

The email from Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath's team to Justin's publicist was sent in July 2024 and laid out a timeline of events.

According to People magazine, the document states that on April 25, 2023, Justin went to Blake and Ryan's penthouse in New York City, where the Deadpool actor "unloaded" on him about "how horrible it was" that he would ask about a woman's weight. The couple allegedly accused him of "fat shaming Blake" and the Jane the Virgin star was "completely embarrassed and apologised and even shared some tears."

The message noted the pair's famous friends, Taylor and Hugh, "were also present in the [apartment] at the time" of the meeting.

Blake is suing Justin and his company for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he has denied. A trial is set for March next year, with both Taylor and Hugh on a list of potential witnesses previously listed by her team.

Justin's lawyers previously attempted to subpoena Taylor in May but the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker's representatives distanced her from the row.

They said in a statement: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, My Tears Ricochet."

The spokesperson alleged the 35-year-old star's name had only been mentioned "to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

In her amended complaint, Blake had accused her co-star of "finding back-channel ways of criticising her body and weight" during production of the film and was "humiliated" when she found out he had "secretly called her fitness trainer without her knowledge or permission, and implied that he wanted her to lose weight in two weeks."

But in his now-dismissed countersuit, the director's team claimed he had contacted Blake's trainer "to ask what Lively weighed so that he could train his back muscles in preparation for a lift scene."

Justin was keen to "avoid injury" since he "suffered from lifelong back injuries."

And in his own complaint, Justin alleged "angry" Ryan had "screamed" at him and accused him of "fat-shaming his wife."

His lawyers added: "The confrontation by Reynolds and Lively was so aggressive that Baldoni felt he had no choice but to offer repeated (and completely unwarranted) apologies for what was a good faith and reasonable question to ask."

