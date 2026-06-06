Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly decided on their wedding venue and it's iconic

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to wed at Madison Square Garden.

The Fate of Ophelia singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star have reportedly decided to tie the knot at the iconic music venue – which has hosted many Taylor Swift concerts in the past – in New York City.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six: "Everyone's been sworn to secrecy. Privacy was of number one importance to both of them."

The busy venue has no events booked from June 29 to July 6 and Taylor's wedding is expected to take place over the weekend of July 3 to 5.

Page Six explained that "the potential plan would involve guests being transported to the venue on blacked-out buses and taking advantage of MSG's multiple entrances and highly secure infrastructure".

Sources added: "If you have billions you can transform the space into a wedding venue."

Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are among the stars who have reportedly been invited to the upcoming wedding.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Taylor Swift is the richest female musician in history.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter – whose net worth is estimated to be US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) – reached billionaire status after her hugely successful The Eras Tour and is now the richest female musician in history, according to Forbes' 2026 Iconoclast 50 list.

Taylor's wealth can also be attributed to the success of her albums, including her most recent records The Tortured Poets Department in 2024 and The Life of a Showgirl, released in 2025.

Rerecording her earlier albums also provided a financial windfall for the star, who ultimately took control of her masters in May 2025 in an estimated US$360 million sale, six years after they were sold to Scooter Braun.

Other stars who made it on to Forbes' Iconoclast 50 list included Ryan Coogler, Beyonce, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

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