Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding attire revealed: Dior, Christian Louboutin and more

Details about Taylor Swift's wedding dress have finally emerged almost a week after she married Travis Kelce.

The pop superstar, 36, tied the knot with the NFL player at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 3 but fans have yet to be given a glimpse into the couple's big day as no pictures have been released.

However, a new report has shed some light on the Dior dress Taylor wore to walk down the aisle — and claimed she actually had two gowns made for her big day.

Insiders told the Daily Mail newspaper the dress she wore for her vows boasted a 25-foot train and it was teamed with a lace veil. One source said: "Taylor wore a big white dress that was off-the-shoulder and had a super long train. It looked to be 25-feet long."

Another guest told the publication the gown was "fluffy and white" and the lace veil looked like "pure romantic perfection".

The report also suggests Taylor changed into another dress after the ceremony so she could enjoy the reception with her 1,000 guests.

One attendee to the outlet Taylor slipped into a "more comfortable dress during the reception".

The report added that Travis wore a white suit with a matching top hat and he stayed in his formal outfit for the entire event.

It comes after Taylor's wedding dress designer opened up about the "emotional" process of creating a couture bridal gown for the pop star.

She walked down the aisle in a dress designed by Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Dior who revealed they bonded during the process of creating her gown.

He told WWD: "It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends. It's an emotional thing doing someone's wedding."

Jonathan's involvement in the wedding was confirmed in a press release on Friday which revealed Travis also wore Dior for his trip down the aisle.

It stated: "The bride and groom's wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women's, Men's and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.

"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity."

The release added that the couple wore custom-made shoes by Christian Louboutin and the bride was decked out in Cartier jewellery.

A statement from Dior added the wedding outfits had been created at their design studios in Paris, France, adding: "Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the bride and groom."

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