Taylor Swift announces Fearless re-release

Taylor Swift has finished re-recording her second album Fearless.

The 31-year-old star - who had previously revealed plans to release new versions of her early records after Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings bought the writes to her back catalogue - surprised fans with an exciting update on the reworked edition of her 2008 LP.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

Taking to Twitter on Thursday (Feb 11), she wrote: "I'm thrilled to tell you that my new version of 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' is done and will be with you soon.

"It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. 'Love Story (Taylor's Version)' will be out tonight."

The album is available for pre-order, and a hidden message in an accompanying note suggested it could drop in April.

In a lengthy statement, she added: "Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work.

"For example, only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)."

However, now Taylor is ready to deliver "the whole story" to her passionate fanbase.

She said: "I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album.

"That's why I've chosen to include 6 never before released songs on my version of this album. Written when I was between the ages of 16 and 18, these were the ones it killed me to leave behind.

"This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined and has made me even more determined to re-record all of my music."