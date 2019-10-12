Taylor Swift is approaching her thirties with a healthier outlook

PHOTO: Instagram/taylorswift
Bang

Taylor Swift is approaching her thirties with a healthier outlook

The 29-year-old singer will celebrate her 30th birthday on Friday (Dec 13) and is "feeling a bit more secure" as she approaches the milestone.

During a video interview with British Vogue's Editor in Chief, Edward Enninful, Taylor said: "I'm really excited about it. I've heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure ... a bit."

And Taylor believes her age has helped her to analyse "toxic messages" about her body and improve her relationship with body positivity.

She added: "One thing going into my thirties that I'm really stoked about is I now can really recognise and diagnose toxic messages being sent to me by society, by culture about my body.

"I'm a woman, I'm not a coat hanger. I need to feel healthy in my life, and I need to take pleasure in food, and I need to not use my body as an exercise of control when I feel out of control in my life."

After starting her singing career in her teens, Taylor believes the next decade will bring her more freedom and control with her music.

She added: "I'm really excited about thirty. Now I get to choose when I work, I get to choose the things that I wanna work on and I don't take that for granted ever because there were times when I played hundreds of shows in a year and I was, like, 17 years old. I would get exhausted and burnt out, and now I can work the amount I know I am capable of handling, which is an extreme luxury, I know that."

The 'Lover' hitmaker praised her years as a twenty-something for being really "fun" but also helping her to discover who she truly is.

She explained: "Twenties were really, really fun but I also equate my twenties to walking into a costume shop and trying on all these different outfits. Then walking out of the costume shop in regular clothes and being like, 'I'm cool with who I am.'"

