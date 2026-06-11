Taylor Swift asks Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to sign her original VHS cassette of Toy Story

Taylor Swift asked Tom Hanks and Tim Allen to sign her original VHS cassette of Toy Story at the new film's premiere.

The 36-year-old pop megastar — whose new song I Knew It, I Knew You is featured in the new movie — was at the premiere for Toy Story 5 on Tuesday (June 9) and she couldn't resist asking the two actors to autograph her copy of the original 1995 Disney Pixar classic.

In photos of the event, Taylor can be seen excitedly talking to Tom and Tim, who have voiced Woody and Buzz Lightyear respectively in every movie in the franchise.

Joan Cusack, who joined the beloved series as Jessie the cowgirl in Toy Story 2, was also gathered with them.

Tom, who turns 70 in July, told USA Today: "I did not get a selfie, but I did sign her original VHS cassette of the first Toy Story!"

He joked Taylor could have brought something even more iconic to be signed and donated.

He quipped: "I told her she should have brought in the VHS machine so that we could have signed it as that could go into the Smithsonian Institute as well."

After walking the red carpet, Taylor underwent a costume change and later re-emerged after the credits to perform two songs at the premiere.

First, she treated fans to I Knew It, I Knew You, before joining Randy Newman for a special duet of You've Got a Friend in Me.

I Knew It, I Knew You was written and produced with long‑time collaborator Jack Antonoff and Taylor has launched three exclusive CD editions through her official website, each featuring a different version of the song — the film version, an acoustic take, and a piano rendition — all with alternate vocals and production.

When the song was announced, Taylor admitted on social media she had "always dreamt" of working on the Toy Story soundtrack.

She wrote alongside a video of herself dressed as Jessie as a child: "I've always dreamt of getting to write for these characters whom I've adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.

"I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.

"Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a Toy Story kid from the age of five till now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

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