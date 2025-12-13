Taylor Swift breaks down in Disney+ documentary about tragedies that impacted The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift broke down in tears about the tragedies that impacted her The Eras Tour.

The music mega star got emotional in the first episode of the Disney+ series The End of an Era as she reflected on a foiled terror plot at her Vienna concert and the "horrible" deadly stabbings of three of her young fans in Southport, UK, last year.

Taylor said in the documentary: "It's just kind of a weird feeling going into these last five shows in Europe.

"We've done, like 128 shows so far, but this is the first one where I feel like I'm skating on thin ice or something. We've had a series of very violent, scary things happen to the tour - like, we dodged a massacre situation, so I've just been kind of all over the place."

The Fate of Ophelia singer choked up as she revealed that she would be meeting the families of Southport victims Alice Da Silva Aguiar, nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Bebe King, six, prior to one of her The Eras Tour shows.

Taylor, 35, said: "It was little kids.

"I'm gonna, like, meet some of these families tonight and put on a pop concert, you know? It's gonna be fine because I'm not gonna do this (crying). I swear to God, I'm not gonna do this. I'm gonna be smiley.

"So any of this gets out of the way before you ever go on stage. You lock it off. [For] three-and-a-half hours, they don't have to worry about you."

She continued: "You're like a pilot flying the plane, and if you were like, 'Oh, there's turbulence up ahead. I don't know if we're actually gonna land in Dallas. I'm gonna try hard, but I don't know if I can actually figure out how to land through this turbulence.'

"Everyone on the plane is going to freak out. You just have to have a calm, cool, collected tone of like, 'We will be landing in Dallas at 6.05pm. Got a little turbulence up ahead, but it's nothing we haven't seen before. Just keep your seatbelts fastened, and welcome to The Eras Tour!"

