Taylor Swift concertgoer alleges fans without tickets entered by tailgating: 'A whole group of people squeezed right through the gantry'

Taylor Swift is in town, but not everyone's having a great time at her National Stadium concerts.

With tales of lax security and concertgoers from other sections crowding the VIP area abound, even the official X (formerly known as Twitter) page for The Eras Tour Singapore chimed in prior to the second show on March 3.

TSTheErasTourSG wrote a post addressed to the concert organisers, AEG Presents Asia: "Swifties from all around the world paid so much money to come see Taylor on tour. Being the only country she's performing in Southeast Asia, we need to be better.

"The money that people spent on VIP, security needs to be stricter. Cat 1/2 people should not be allowed at the VIP section. Isn't there a reason why we paid $900 more?"

They pleaded with organisers to make the next five concert nights "a more pleasant experience" so concertgoers from all around the world could enjoy it.

AsiaOne has reached out to AEG Presents Asia for comment.

A fan going by _Catastrophe_13 responded to TSTheErasTourSG's post by alleging that they saw a number of fans tailgating others to get into the concert venue.

"To add on, there were people who got into the stadium without tickets because they tailgated people into the gantry," they wrote. "I witnessed it right in front of me and I called them out and informed the ushers because there was no security to be found at the gantry."

The X user claimed that this happened at the gate used by people who had tickets to the floor seats, and that the people who had entered by tailgating had subsequently received the blue wristbands to go down to the floor.

"And after I informed the ushers, the people who sneaked in had already gone off because the ushers couldn't grab them or do anything," they added. "So they all got away and it was a whole group of them (at least five of them)."

When asked by another netizen how the people managed to enter the stadium, _Catastrophe_13 shared: "They tailgated the person in front of them who had tickets.

"After that person scanned their ticket, this man held the gantry open slightly and a whole group of people just squeezed right through the gantry."

They claimed that "those people were really aggressive" and were pushing _Catastrophe_13 and forcing them to scan their ticket to get in so they could presumably tailgate them too.

AsiaOne entered the same section on March 2 through Gate 9 of the National Stadium and noticed that only one member of staff was present at that entrance to help scan tickets. Though we entered through turnstile gates where tailgating would be improbable, there were other gantries with swinging gates nearby.

AsiaOne has contacted Sports Hub Singapore and _Catastrophe_13 for more information.

Taylor Swift also performs tonight (March 4) and on March 7 to 9.

