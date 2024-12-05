Taylor Swift crowned Spotify's Global and UK most-streamed artist for 2nd year consecutively

Taylor Swift has been crowned the Global and UK most-streamed artist for the second year consecutively on Spotify.

The streaming giant has released its yearly Spotify Wrapped data and the 34-year-old pop megastar came out on top with her latest album The Tortured Poets Department exceeding 26.6 billion streams.

Taylor makes three appearances on The Most-Streamed Albums Globally with 1989 (Taylor's Version) and Lover joining The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.

The Top 10 also includes Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G, Eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande, SOS by SZA, Fireworks and Rollerblades by Benson Boone, and Starboy by The Weeknd.

The Most Streamed Artist Globally list sees The Weeknd in second place behind Taylor, with Bad Bunny, Drake, Billie Eilish, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Feid completing the top 10.

Sabrina Carpenter's irresistibly catchy hit Espresso has been crowned the Most-Streamed Song Globally, followed by Benson Boone's Beautiful Things, Billie Eilish's Birds of a Feather, Gata Only by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, Lose Control by Teddy Swims, Too Sweet by Hozier, One Of The Girls by The Weeknd featuring Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp, Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's Die With A Smile.

With TikTok influencing the charts more than ever before, the Most Viral Songs Globally are Die With A Smile, Birds of a Feather, Beautiful Things, Lose Control, Good, Luck Babe! by Chappell Roan, Too Sweet, we can't be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande, Djo's End of Beginning, Espresso, and the record-breaking Drake diss song Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar.

Spotify users can now check out their personalised 2024 Wrapped Experience via the Spotify mobile app.

2024 Spotify Wrapped Lists:

UK Most-Streamed Artists:

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Kanye West

4. Billie Eilish

5. The Weeknd

6. Eminem

7. Sabrina Carpenter

8. Rihanna

9. Travis Scott

1. Noah Kahan

UK Most-Streamed Songs:

1. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

2. Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

3. Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

4. Too Sweet by Hozier

5. Lose Control by Teddy Swims

6. BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

7. Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

8. A Bar Song (Tipsy) by Shaboozey

9. Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter

10. Austin (Boots Stop Workin') by Dasha

UK Most-Streamed Albums:

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

3. Stick Season by Noah Kahan

4. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

5. 1989 (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift

6. Fireworks and Rollerblades by Benson Boone

7. The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

8. GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

9. Lover by Taylor Swift

10. eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

Most-Streamed Artists Globally:

1. Taylor Swift

2. The Weeknd

3. Bad Bunny

4. Drake

5. Billie Eilish

6. Travis Scott

7. Peso Pluma

8. Kanye West

9. Ariana Grande

10. Feid

Most-Streamed Songs Globally:

1. Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

2. Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

3. BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

4. Gata Only by FloyyMenor, Cris Mj

5. Lose Control by Teddy Swims

6. End of Beginning by Djo

7. Too Sweet by Hozier

8. One Of The Girls (with Jennie, Lily Rose Depp) by The Weeknd

9. Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

10. Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Most-Streamed Albums Globally:

1. THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT: THE ANTHOLOGY by Taylor Swift

2. HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

3. Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

4. MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO by Karol G

5. eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

6. 1989 (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift

7. SOS by SZA

8. Lover by Taylor Swift

9. Fireworks and Rollerblades by Benson Boone

10. Starboy by The Weeknd

Most Viral Songs Globally:

1. Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

2. BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish

3. Beautiful Things by Benson Boone

4. Lose Control by Teddy Swims

5. Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

6. Too Sweet by Hozier

7. we can't be friends (wait for your love) by Ariana Grande

8. End of Beginning by Djo

9. Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

10. Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

[[nid:712085]]