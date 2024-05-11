Taylor Swift debuts new tracks in Paris as she returns to The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has returned to the road to continue her The Eras tour and she's shaken up the setlist.

The 34-year-old pop star took a break from the tour this year releasing her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department during her two months off — and she has now added a new segment of the show dedicated to the record which she debuted at her comeback gig at La Defense Arena in Paris, France on Thursday night (May 9).

The new section includes songs from the album which were performed live for the first time in Paris. Taylor sang But Daddy I Love Him and So High School together along with Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

She added another track from the record during the surprise songs segment — performing loml along with Paris from her 2022 album Midnights.

During the show, Taylor jokingly referred to the new segment as "Female rage, the musical" — seemingly referring to the lyrics which rake over her past relationships.

The tour features songs from all of Taylor's album "eras" and is now up-to-date with the inclusion of The Tortured Poets Department.

To make way for the new segment, the singer had to restructure the show and cut songs from other areas. Tracks which have been chopped include The Archer, Long Live and The 1 as well as Tis The Damn Season, Tolerate It and The Last Great American Dynasty.

The Eras tour kicked off in March, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona and Taylor will perform 152 stadium dates across the globe before wrapping the shows in Vancouver, Canada in December.

Ticket sale revenues are projected to hit around US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) which would make The Eras the most profitable tour ever ahead of Sir Elton John's lengthy farewell tour which spanned several years and brought in around US$939 million.

