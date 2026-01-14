Taylor Swift donated 'generous gift' to Brad Paisley's non-profit organisation

Taylor Swift has donated a "generous gift" to Brad Paisley's non-profit organisation.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker has been thanked by The Store — a free grocery outlet in Tennessee that was established by the country star and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 2020 — for helping them to continue helping families in need by offering financial support.

The store posted on Facebook: "We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for including The Store in her year-end giving.

"Her generous gift helps us continue providing groceries with dignity and choice to families across Middle Tennessee especially as we prepare to open our second location.

"Thank you, Taylor, for using your voice and generosity to uplift neighbours in need. [sic]"

Brad, 54, also thanked Taylor for her support on his Instagram Story.

He wrote: "@taylorswift we appreciate your support of @thestore_nashville!![sic]"

A host of organisations revealed in December that they had received donations from the 36-year-old pop star.

These included Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital, who revealed Taylor had donated to the hospital and its Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Cancer Program, and Operation Breakthrough in Kansas City, which provides "a safe, loving and educational environment for children in poverty and empowers their families through advocacy, emergency aid and education."

The Opalite singer also gave US$1 million (S$1.28 million) to the American Heart Association in honour of her dad Scott Swift, who underwent a quintuple bypass surgery earlier this year, and the money will help to "advance ongoing scientific research, stronger prevention and treatment efforts, and expanded access to life‑saving care for every community".

Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association was quoted by People magazine as saying: "Taylor Swift's remarkable generosity will create lasting change far beyond its financial value.

"Her family's experience with cardiovascular disease is all too common, affecting nearly half of American adults.

"Her commitment to supporting her father will make so many others aware of the need to take their own heart health seriously, strengthen prevention efforts, and improve controllable risk factors-ultimately helping more people live longer, healthier lives."

Taylor gave another US$1 million to Feeding America, a non-profit network of 200 food banks that is fighting hunger across the United States.

Feeding America's CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot also praised the Shake It Off hitmaker for her generosity.

Her statement read: "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift's US$1 million gift to Feeding America.

"This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite to end hunger.

"When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond."

MusiCares, CMA Foundation and ACM Lifting Lives also benefitted from the star's generosity.

