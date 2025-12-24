Taylor Swift donates $1.3m to Feeding America

Taylor Swift has donated US$1 million (S$1.28 million) to Feeding America.

The 36-year-old music superstar has generously donated the seven-figure sum to the charity — a non-profit network of 200 food banks that is fighting hunger across the United States.

The charity revealed that Taylor had made the gesture with an Instagram post on Tuesday (Dec 23) that was captioned: "We're grateful to @taylorswift for standing with families facing hunger.

"Her generosity reminds us what's possible when we come together to help ensure full tables this holiday season and beyond."

Feeding America's CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot also praised the Shake It Off hitmaker for her generosity.

Her statement read: "We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Swift's US$1 million gift to Feeding America.

"This holiday season, her continued support is a powerful reminder of what's possible when we unite to end hunger.

"When we join together alongside people facing hunger, we can make sure families have a full table this holiday season and beyond."

Taylor is no stranger to generous gestures as she is said to have given everyone involved in her record-breaking Eras Tour a share of US$197 million to thank them for their help in making the 149-show jaunt such a success — with their emotional reactions seen in an episode of her Disney+ docuseries The End of an Era.

While writing letters to her hard-working team, Taylor said: "Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with The Eras Tour is so important to me, because people who work on the road, if the tour grosses more, they get more of a bonus."

A clip of production assistant Max Holmes opening his letter and almost passing out when he saw how much he was gifted by Taylor was shown.

Overwhelmed, he reacted: "I'm gonna pass out."

The Fate of Ophelia singer — who made more than US$2 billion in revenue from the tour — gathered her entourage together and reduced them to tears with her generosity.

Dancer Kameron Saunders read out the letter she received from the singer: "Dearest Kam, we've travelled the world like we set out to do. We've dazzled the crowds, but we've missed family too. My full gratitude doesn't come from a bank, but here's [bleep] dollars just to say thanks. Love, Taylor."

