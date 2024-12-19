Taylor Swift enjoys Eras Tour-themed party with boyfriend's quarterback team-mate and wife

Taylor Swift enjoyed an 'Eras Tour'-themed party with her boyfriend's quarterback team-mate and his wife.

The performer, 35, wrapped up her sold-out Eras shows in Vancouver, Canada, on Dec 8 — with the record-breaking tour earning more than US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in ticket sales, which is double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.

It's now emerged her boyfriend Travis Kelce's fellow Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, 29, and his wife Brittany, also 29, were at a bash to mark the end of the exhausting tour.

Brittany posted a string of photos from the night out on her Instagram on Wednesday (Dec 18) showing how guests wore homemade friendship bracelets — like Taylor's fans at her gigs — and dressing up in costumes to mark Taylor's different album 'eras' as the singer did on stage.

Grammy-winning Taylor turned up in black mini dress from Balmain, embroidered with beads, sequins and crystals.

Brittany captioned the images: "My people (heart-shaped hands emoji.)"

The party comes after Taylor is said to have been showered with a "ton of gifts" for her 35th birthday from doting boyfriend Travis, also 35.

The pop phenomenon marked the milestone on Dec 13 and her NFL star partner is said to have pulled out all the stops to make it as special as possible, especially as it marked the start of the singer having a rest following the end of her 'Eras Tour' shows.

A source told Page Six the couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, celebrated with a private party involving "just them two".

They added: "He got her a ton of gifts."

There had been talk Travis may have been forced to miss Taylor's birthday as he had been attending a charity event for his Kansas City Chiefs team.

But Page Six's source said even though his attendance was "mandatory" he made sure to leave early so he could "go be with Taylor for her birthday".

Taylor's Eras Tour saw her perform 149 shows over nearly two years before taking her final gig.

Travis could not attend her last show of the blockbusting tour, but a source also told Page Sox he was intent as a result to make her 35th "extra special".

