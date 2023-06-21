Taylor Swift coming to Singapore for 3-night concert in March 2024

If you're a Swiftie, you might want to pull up a chair and sit down for this announcement, lest you pass out.

Taylor Swift will be performing at the Singapore National Stadium for three nights on March 2 to 4, 2024 for The Eras Tour, announced Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong right before midnight on June 20.

In a Facebook video, the 53-year-old, who also serves as Second Minister for Law, captioned: "We will be the only stop in Asia outside Tokyo when she tours next year.

"By all accounts and the numerous clips I've seen of the tour, it will be a spectacular show, with much verve and energy. Taylor is a brilliant songwriter and the consummate performer. She owns her stage, and we will be very happy to host her in Singapore."

Accompanying Taylor to Singapore as her special guest will be American singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, who is also set to hold a concert in Singapore on July 27.

In the video, Tong urged: "Drop everything now, get your tickets!"

Fan registration for general ticket sales begins at noon on June 23 and ends on June 28, 12pm at this website. UOB cardmembers' presale is from noon on July 5 to July 7, 9am.

General tickets go on sale from July 7 at 12pm.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

The National Stadium is part of the integrated Sports Hub complex, which also includes the Singapore Indoor Stadium, OCBC Aquatics Centre, OCBC Arena, Water Sports Centre and Kallang Wave Mall.

It has been run by the government through Kallang Alive Sport Management since December 2022.

Tong added in his post: "Since we took over the reins of the Sports Hub, we have worked hard to bring more Singaporeans to the Hub, and also build up a strong pipeline of world-class marque events in entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

"Taylor Swift's only-in-Singapore concert is an example of the calibre of events we want to offer to Singaporeans and tourists alike."

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.