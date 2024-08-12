Taylor Swift fans in Austria surprised with chance to watch Eras Tour concert film after cancelled Vienna shows

Taylor Swift fans in Austria have been surprised with a special chance to see her Eras Tour concert film after her shows in Vienna were cancelled.

The singer was due to play three shows at Ernst Happel Stadium on Aug 8 to 10, but they were axed after local authorities uncovered plans for a terrorist attack on the venue. To make it up to disappointed Swifties, Disney partnered with cable station ORF to air their Disney+ film as a free TV premiere on the night of Aug 10.

In addition, the streaming service also offered a limited-time free seven-day trial of Disney+ Premium for fans there who want to stream the concert film.

The Vienna Tourist Board has taken to Instagram to share all the ways fans can enjoy the city in the wake of the cancelled concerts, including various free activities or discounted entries.

Those who were unable to attend the show were invited to the Kristallwelten Swarovski store for a "crystal surprise", with fans revealing on social media that, after showing their unusable tickets, they were given a necklace from the brand with a variety of different charms, tucked into a bag.

However, "due to overwhelming demand", the store ran out of the necklaces but still offered fans a special discount.

Three teenagers have been arrested over the foiled terror plot to date.

According to Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence, a 19-year-old suspect wanted to take his own life and kill "a large crowd at the concert".

Weapons were found outside the stadium, while Haijawi-Pirchner said the suspect was "clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State (IS) and thinks it is right to kill infidels".

In a statement posted on Instagram on Aug 7, concert organisers Barracuda Music said: "Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Vienna shows cancelled due to government officials' confirmation of planned terrorist attack.

"With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety."

[[nid:696673]]