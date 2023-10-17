Taylor Swift film's box-office haul slips in final tally

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift's concert film sold US$123.5 million (S$169 million) worth of tickets around the world over the weekend, slightly less than early box office estimates, distributor AMC Theatres said on Monday (Oct 16).

AMC had projected on Sunday that the global total for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour would reach US$126 million to US$130 million in sales for shows from Thursday through Sunday.

Roughly US$92.8 million of the worldwide total came from the United States and Canada, AMC said, below the US$95 million-plus predicted on Sunday.

The Eras Tour still holds the record for the highest-grossing concert film in history. The previous record-holder, Justin Bieber's 2011 film Never Say Never, collected US$99 million worldwide over its entire run.

The turnout for Swift's movie provided a welcome boost to cinemas facing a lacklustre autumn slate after a strike by Hollywood actors prompted studios to delay titles such as Dune: Part Two.

