Taylor Swift gifts money to Kansas City Chiefs employees for working over Christmas

Taylor Swift gifted money to employees at Arrowhead Stadium for working over Christmas.

The 36-year-old pop star is engaged to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and Taylor gifted cash to employees at the Chiefs stadium during a recent game.

Robyn Gentry, who works at the stadium, wrote via Facebook: "I was working at Arrowhead for the chiefs game Christmas day. I was doing my end of season to-do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through. First it was momma Kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor.

"She was running around telling everyone a merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas. My mind just froze. Of course, I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand…. $600."

Robyn admitted to shedding tears when she received the gift.

She said: "I immediately started crying. So I came home and can't bring myself to spend it. So I framed one. Still haven't spent any but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. It's very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to me (sic)."

Taylor announced her engagement to Travis earlier this year, and she was previously credited with turning his Kansas City Chiefs into a "worldwide team".

Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate at the Kansas City Chiefs - told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor's fanbase."

Patrick, 30, also praised Taylor for her work ethic.

The sports star said: "I've met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor's probably the most down-to-earth person that's been on that stage for that long.

"She's never not working. Even when she's taking her downtime, she's working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

