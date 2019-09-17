Taylor Swift has 'cried' as mega mentor on The Voice

Taylor Swift has "cried a couple of times" since being a mega mentor on The Voice.

The 'ME!' hitmaker will be seen on season 17 of the singing competition, which debuts on September 23 on NBC, helping the contestants ahead of their performances - and some of the acts have already pulled at her heartstrings.

Coach Kelly Clarkson told PEOPLE.com: "She cares about the artists -- that's what I loved about working with her the first time. I loved that she actually cared and invested. She cried a couple of times. She was really into it."

And she's not the only one who has been impressed by the 29-year-old pop star's expertise as Gwen Stefani - who will take Adam Levine's red chair following his shock departure last year - thinks Taylor's skills in songwriting could help acts.

She explained: "On this show, you're always looking for these singers that are these super talented [artists] that have really good voices.

"But I think Taylor's gift is more her songwriting, and I feel like that's the same for me so I thought we related to each other a lot. There's so much to it, and she had so much to offer as far as advice. It's pretty rare what she has accomplished. She's just so relatable in the way she writes, especially to girls -- and to me."

Taylor's new mega role was announced on Monday (Sept 16) night when Blake Shelton and John Legend released a teaser video via their Instagram pages.

John said: "I hear we have a mega mentor."

Blake replied: "Yeah but I don't know who it is. I know it's supposed to be a big star."

John added: "I think the person is one of the most successful people in music."

Blake teased: "Yeah but it can't be me because I'm already here."

As Taylor walked out of her dressing room, John looked up and said: "Hey Taylor."

To which the Love Story hitmaker replied: "Oh hey guys."

Blake added: "Oh hey, Tay."

John concluded: "Yeah I have no idea... oh wait..."

And they both screamed: "It's Taylor!"

Taylor will also be there to guide the contestants through the Knockout Round, which will air in October as she provides them with feedback, suggestions and praise.

While Taylor has secured the mega mentor role, Normani, Will.i.am, Usher and Darius Rucker will also be on hand to help the acts with their performances.

This isn't the first time Taylor has been a mega mentor on the programme as she also bagged the position during season seven of The Voice in 2014.