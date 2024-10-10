Taylor Swift has fun supporting Travis Kelce on set of game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Taylor Swift 'had some fun' supporting Travis Kelce on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

The 34-year-old sports star has landed his first role as a television host for the Amazon Prime game show — which is a spin-off of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? — and he revealed that his partner and music icon visited him on the set to show her support for his latest venture.

Travis told Extra: "I had a bunch of friends and family show up and support me… Taylor even made a little appearance and had some fun offset supporting me."

The Kansas City Chiefs player filmed Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? during the NFL offseason and explained he didn't have a lot of time to get to know the people on set in between filming.

He explained: "They out me to work every single day and we were just knocking out shows back to back to back. It wasn't a lot of time that I could spend with the people that came in there, but I do appreciate it."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Taylor Swift has been encouraging Travis Kelce to try new foods.

Travis has previously admitted to being a picky eater but his older brother Jason Kelce — who is a former NFL player — is delighted to see him sampling a wider variety of cuisines under the influence of his pop star girlfriend.

Asked by Jason if he likes curry on their New Heights podcast, Travis replied: "You know I'm starting to open up to the Indian cuisine."

Jason, 36, replied: "I know, my girl Tay is getting you opened up."

His brother agreed: "She is."

Jason then said: "She's introducing new foods to you. It's been one of the greatest things that I've been happy about."

